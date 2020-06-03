(Newser) – Protests over George Floyd's death continued into a second week Tuesday night, and while the Washington Post reports tensions lessened in some US cities, others "experienced another night of chaos." In DC's Lafayette Square, where peaceful protesters had been cleared the previous evening to make way for President Trump's appearance at a local church, police pepper-sprayed and fired rubber bullets at protesters said to be throwing water bottles at them. In Portland, Ore., police used pepper spray and stun grenades (also called flash bangs) during a clash with protesters not far from a larger peaceful demonstration. And Los Angeles saw a dramatic confrontation between protesters chanting "defund the police!" and Mayor Eric Garcetti taking a knee in front of demonstrators. "The political pyromania of this moment that we see coming out of Washington right now—it's not only not bringing us together, it is fanning the fuel of this fire," he said, per the Los Angeles Times. More on the ongoing protests:

Media harassment? Tensions between police and the media continued, with the AP reporting that two of its journalists were surrounded at a protest in lower Manhattan by NYPD officers, who then pushed and cursed at them. Both video journalist Robert Bumsted and photographer Maye-E Wong say they were sporting media ID and told the cops they were members of the media. "They didn't care," Wong says. "They were just shoving me."