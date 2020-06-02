Cops Shot, People Killed as Unrest Continues

(Newser) – As protests over the death of George Floyd, and other black people, at the hands of police continued Monday night, Floyd's brother pleaded for calm. Dropping to his knees at the Minneapolis storefront where Floyd fought for his final breaths as a police officer kneeled on his neck, Terrence Floyd said, per the AP: "I understand y’all are upset. I doubt y’all are half as upset as I am. So if I’m not over here blowing up stuff, if I’m not over here messing up my community, then what are y’all doing? What are y’all doing? Y’all doing nothing. Because that’s not going to bring my brother back at all." He said that he agrees the other three cops involved in Floyd's arrest should be criminally charged, but that it's time for protesters to stop "destroy[ing] stuff" as they seek to make their voices heard. Even so, demonstrations in many places across the US were still turning violent Monday night:

Buffalo, New York: An SUV plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a protest, injuring two, the AP reports. The vehicle was carrying two people who had been shot, apparently at the protest. They were receiving treatment, as were the injured police officers; a third person in the SUV was in police custody.