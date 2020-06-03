After Post About Looters, Law & Order Writer Out of a Job

(Newser) – Dick Wolf wasted no time firing a writer from one of his TV series after the writer posted a controversial comment about looters in Hollywood this week. Craig Gore allegedly posted on Facebook, "Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherf---ers up who are trying to f--- w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again..." He also posted a photo, captioned "Curfew," of himself posing with a gun. The posts started making the rounds on social media, and within hours, Law & Order creator and producer Wolf had issued a statement, CNN reports: "I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately."

Gore was supposed to be working on an upcoming Law & Order spinoff. Variety reports his agent has also cut ties with him after the incident, which took place as unrest grips the country over the deaths of black people at the hands of police officers. "Craig Gore is no longer a Paradigm client. We condemn his post in the strongest possible terms," the agency says in a statement. Law & Order star ICE T tweeted in response to Wolf's move, "Oh sh--.. The Big Boss is cleaning house... RESPECT." (Read more Law & Order stories.)

