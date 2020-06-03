Charge Against Derek Chauvin to Be Elevated

(Newser) – Sources tell the Star Tribune that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to upgrade the charge against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck to second-degree murder, and to hit the other three officers at the scene with charges as well. Sen. Amy Klobuchar confirmed the news in a tweet, and Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump did the same in an early afternoon statement about the "bittersweet moment," saying, "We are deeply gratified that ... Ellison took decisive action in this case, arresting and charging all the officers involved in George Floyd's death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder." Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The other officers, who the AP reports have all been fired, are Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane; the sources say they'll be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Per the Star Tribune, Thao was allegedly recorded observing the scene; Kueng allegedly participated in pinning Floyd down, and Lane allegedly asked whether a handcuffed Floyd should be turned onto his side. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

