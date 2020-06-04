Woman in Park Incident Gets Dog Back

(Newser) – The white dog walker who called police on a black birdwatcher who'd asked her to leash her dog in Central Park has been reunited with the dog. Though Amy Cooper surrendered her pooch to a rescue group in the aftermath of a viral video of the encounter, which some said showed Cooper choking the dog, the shelter says it has now returned the animal, per WABC. In a Wednesday Facebook post, Abandoned Angels said "the appropriate New York City law enforcement agencies" had "declined to examine the dog or take it into their custody" after a vet determined it was in good health. "Consistent with input received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner's request for return of the dog."

The rescue group also expressed thanks "for the outpouring of support regarding the dog … following release of a troubling video that was brought to our attention," per the New York Post. The video showed Cooper in confrontation with Christian Cooper (no relation) in the Ramble on Memorial Day. At one point, she threatened to tell police that an African-American man was threatening her life. She then called 911, though no arrests were made. Cooper was later fired from her job as an investment executive. There were also calls for her to be banned from Central Park for life. Christian Cooper says he's accepted her apology. (Barack Obama recently commented on the case.)

