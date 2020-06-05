Floridians Can Now Get Drive-Thru Botox

(Newser) – Floridians who want to get rid of worry lines but are worried about COVID-19 infection now have the option of drive-thru Botox injections. Celebrity plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, also known as "Dr. Miami," has been offering the procedure for $600 in the garage of his Miami building. "The areas that we inject Botox are the upper face, exactly the parts of the face that aren’t covered by the mask so it’s really ideal," he tells KHOU. Florida eased its lockdown May 4 to allow Botox injections and other cosmetic surgery. The doctor says staff members will be in full protective gear resembling "space suits."

Patients have to sign up online for the procedure. "Just wear a mask, put your head out the car window," Salzhauer says. "Pull right on up. Five minutes. Boom, boom, Botox, and they're on their way." He tells the Miami New Times that while bribe "is a strong word," he had plenty of clients who "enthusiastically rooted" for him to reopen before the state allowed it. Reuters reports that tattoo artists in Florida, who have been closed since March, are pushing to be allowed to reopen—although Salzhauer's drive-thru model would only work for those seeking forehead tattoos. Botox injections are "kind of like tattooing, he's injecting stuff into the skin," says tattoo shop owner Chico Cortez.


