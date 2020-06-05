Disturbing Videos Emerge of Police-Protester Encounters

(Newser) – Even as nationwide protests over the deaths of black people at the hands of police turned largely more subdued, stories of police using force against protesters continued to come out. Most notably, in Buffalo, New York, two police officers were suspended without pay after a video showing them shoving a protester to the ground went viral, USA Today reports. (Watch the video here; warning, it's graphic.) Many, including the mayor and the governor, were decrying the officers' actions, which left the man bleeding from his head. He is said to be in serious but stable condition.

On the other side of the country, video emerged of LAPD officers striking protesters with batons at a Los Angeles demonstration, Deadline reports. (See it here; again, it is graphic.) Many of the protesters had their hands up at the time. Also in Los Angeles, video emerged of the LA County Sheriff's Department apparently firing pepper balls (balls filled with pepper spray) at a group that had just attended a protest and was trying to figure out how to get home while taking into account LA's curfew, ABC 7 reports. "They stick their guns out the window and we take off. There was no 'stop' or 'you're under arrest.' There was nothing, they just started firing at us," says one. The incident is under investigation; TMZ has video.


