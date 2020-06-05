(Newser) – Maryland police are asking for the public's help regarding a cyclist seen on video appearing to assault a group of people who were posting flyers (WJLA has a pic) that read "Killer Cops Will Not Go Free." Per ABC News, the Tuesday confrontation happened on Montgomery County's Capital Crescent Trail. A release from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police notes that three "young adults" were on the trail near the Dalecarlia Tunnel around 12:45pm when the incident took place, per Bethesda Magazine. In a video shot by one of the activists, the cyclist can be seen getting in the face of one young woman, while the man filming shouts, "Hey, leave her alone!" The cyclist then storms over to a second female. "Do not touch her, she has nothing!" the first woman screams.

The cyclist then wrestles what look to be flyers from her hands. As the activists yell at him to leave, the cyclist starts running with his bike at the man filming, apparently hitting him and knocking his phone to the ground. A male voice can be heard saying what sounds like, "Give me the f---ing tape." The video has been viewed 18 million times as of Friday morning. The man who was filming tells NBC Washington that the cyclist called them deviants, swore at them, and accused them of starting riots. ABC7 reports the cyclist has reportedly been IDed, but that he hasn't yet talked to the authorities. Police, meanwhile, have put up a notice asking for anyone with information to call them at 301-929-2774, though they remind the public that "all people are innocent until proven otherwise." Maryland's attorney general has also taken an interest in the case. (Read more Maryland stories.)

