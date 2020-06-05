Lightning Zaps Washington Monument

(Newser) – If the air over Washington, DC, felt electric Thursday night, well, no wonder. Two members of the National Guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries as they were struck by lightning within Lafayette Square park, the home of ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, shortly after midnight, WUSA9 reports. Both are said to be recovering in the hospital. WUSA9's sky camera was recording earlier in the evening as lightning struck locations across the city, including the Washington Monument.

The spectacular video clip shows a massive strike that appears to pulse as it touches the tip of the monument. The 555-foot-tall obelisk topped by two lightning rods is "constantly being hit by lightning," per Atlas Obscura. However, many viewers saw this particular strike as symbolic of "tensions between protesters and the White House," per Fox News. Protests continued on Thursday night in spite of the storm and a flash flood watch, though with fewer attendees than on previous nights. (Read more lightning stories.)

