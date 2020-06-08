In New Looney Tunes, an Iconic Gun Is Missing

(Newser) – Elmer Fudd "hunting wabbits" without his iconic shotgun? Yes, it's true: The famous gun-toting Looney Tunes cartoon character totes one no longer. In Warner Bros.' new version of the classic series, Looney Tunes Cartoons on the HBO Max streaming service, Fudd uses other means to try to catch Bugs Bunny, Fox News reports. (One clip released by the studio shows Fudd using a scythe, to no avail, as usual.) "We’re not doing guns," the executive producer told the New York Times recently. (That's a response to gun violence in the US, the Telegraph reports.) "But, we can do cartoony violence," the producer continued. "TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in." The collection of shorts premiered late last month. (Read more HBO Max stories.)