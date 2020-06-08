Mitt Romney Marches With Black Lives Matter Protesters

(Newser) – Mitt Romney made a big move Sunday, joining an anti-racism march in Washington, DC, and tweeting a photo of himself there captioned, "Black Lives Matter." He's the first Republican senator known to have participated in such a demonstration, at least in the nation's capital, per the AP; the Washington Post reports he's the first GOP senator to publicize his participation in a protest. Democratic lawmakers have been known to join the marches, and at least one Republican representative did so in his home state of Texas, but CNN reports GOP lawmakers have "largely aligned" behind President Trump's "militarized response" to the protests. Romney has, since late last month, made known his support for peaceful protests over the deaths of black people at the hands of police and his outrage over the killing of George Floyd.

On Saturday, he tweeted a photo of his father marching during his tenure as governor of Michigan. "This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—'Force alone will not eliminate riots,' he said. 'We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.'" On Sunday, he joined a group of evangelical churches that rallied and then joined the march; organizers said they didn't know he planned to attend until he showed up. "We need a voice against racism. We need many voices against racism and against brutality," Romney told NBC News when asked why he was there. "We need to stand up and say black lives matter."


