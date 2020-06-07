NYT: GOP Elite Won't Vote for Trump

(Newser) – President Trump may or may not get his big Republican National Convention in August, but it's sounding like some top Republican names won't be there. As the New York Times reports, citing "people familiar with their thinking," former President George W Bush won't be voting for Trump, and brother Jeb Bush isn't sure yet. Trump can count Mitt Romney as a no; Romney will either vote for his wife, Ann, or someone else, per the Times. And Cindy McCain is "almost certain" to support Joe Biden, though it's not clear how loudly she'll trumpet her support. Representatives for Paul Ryan and John Boehner won't say who the former speakers will vote for. Sen. Lisa Murkowski recently said she's "struggling" with whether to vote for Trump.

All this is good news for the presumptive Democratic nominee, who intends to capitalize on the GOP mutiny with a "Republicans for Biden" coalition. Trump is also struggling with top former military brass, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and now Ret. Adm. William McRaven, who directed the Osama bin Laden raid. "As we have struggled with the Covid pandemic and horrible acts of racism and injustice, this president has shown none of those qualities," says McRaven. "The country needs to move forward without him at the helm." (Read more George W. Bush stories.)

