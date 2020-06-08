K-Pop Band's Fans Respond in Big Way to $1M BLM Donation

(Newser) – K-Pop superstars BTS announced a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter on Saturday—and it didn't take long for the boy band's devoted fans to match it. The "ARMY" fan collective, which spread the word under the #MatchAMillion hashtag, said its campaign had raised $1 million by Monday morning and it plans to keep fundraising indefinitely, reports Reuters. "We stand in solidarity with black ARMY," the fan group said. "They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard." The BBC notes that BTS' online following is known for its activism and had already organized online protests to support Black Lives Matter. Last week, fans of BTS and other Korean pop bands flooded Twitter with posts under the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag to drown out racist tweets. (Read more Black Lives Matter stories.)