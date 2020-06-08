Shop Ends Cop Discount, Sells Out of Doughnuts

(Newser) – Allie's Donuts has allied itself with Black Lives Matter activists calling for police reforms. The doughnut shop in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, declared on Instagram Saturday that it was ending discounts for police officers and members of the military, Fox13 reports. The owner said the move was sparked by an incident in which a Providence firefighter was allegedly racially profiled while still in uniform. "We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state," the post said. "We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence."

story continues below

Allie's later explained that it didn't intend to disrespect anybody. "In no way did we mean to insult people & their service to our country or community," it said. The North Kingstown Police Department accused the shop of sending a "message of hate" and said the problem was racism, not police. WJAR reports that supporters of the store's stance, some of them holding Black Lives Matter signs, formed a long line around the store Sunday. Allie's said at 2pm that it had sold out of doughnuts. (Read more Rhode Island stories.)

