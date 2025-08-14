Shutdown of Kohberger's Phone Was Actually Pretty Revealing

The digital forensics expert who analyzed convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger's phone made some interesting finds. For one thing, the man convicted of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home called his mother less than two hours after committing the crime, shortly after returning to his home on the Washington State University campus, Heather Barnhart tells People . They spoke for 36 minutes beginning at 6:17am on Nov. 13, 2022. Then at 8:03am, the killer called Maryann Kohberger again, speaking to her for nearly an hour as he drove back to the murder scene.

At Kohberger's plea hearing, Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson said Kohberger spent 10 minutes at the scene around 9am, presumably after ending the call with his mother but before the bodies of the victims had been discovered. The former criminology student then returned home and took a smiling selfie, giving a thumbs up. Barnhart says Kohberger mostly spoke to his parents, calling his mother as early as 4am some days. The pair spoke three more times on the day of the murders, once for 96 minutes. Barnhart says apart from a benign group chat, Kohberger's phone did not show any texts with people outside of his family.

The Samsung Galaxy had been powered off between 2:54am and 4:48am, though it was at "100% charged," says Barnhart. Kohberger probably thought he was protecting himself, but it showed intention, and seemed to dispute the claim that Kohberger was out stargazing and taking photos at that time, Barnhart notes. After pleading guilty, Kohberger is now serving four consecutive life terms.