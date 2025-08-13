Former Member of the Platters Is Missing

A former member of the classic singing group the Platters has been missing in New York City for days, and her family is raising the alarm. Sandra Hall, 80, has dementia and was last seen on Friday afternoon boarding the subway near the Atlantic Terminal Mall, reports the New York Post . "Sandra is more than just our mother—she is a warm, vibrant woman who once brought joy to audiences as part of the Platters," said her daughter, Star DaSilva. "We just want to bring her home safely."

Hall, who lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush, joined the Platters in 1965, about 13 years after the first iteration of the group got started, per NBC News. She performed under the stage name Sandra Dawn for the legendary group, which is known for hits including "Only You" and "The Great Pretender." Police and the family are asking anyone who might have seen Hall to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website. She is 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers.