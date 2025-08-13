Trump at Kennedy Center: I'm Your New Awards Host

President Trump's influence over the Kennedy Center continues to be felt as he was on hand Wednesday to announce this year's five recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, then revealed he would host the annual gala later this year. Trump first teased "GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER , whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS," in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, saying the nominees would be announced Wednesday. That apparently caught Kennedy Center officials "off guard," NPR reports. On Wednesday, Trump named the honorees as country singer George Strait, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, English stage actor Michael Crawford of The Phantom of the Opera, "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS.

Trump also said he had been asked to host the Kennedy Center Honors, one of the center's largest fundraisers, and only reluctantly accepted. "I didn't want to do it. OK?" he said, per Reuters. "They're going to say he insisted. I did not insist. But I think it will be quite successful." Now comes the trouble of recruiting artists to perform at the event. Last year's 2.5-hour show included more than 70 performers, the Washington Post reports, noting "the current mood"—and now Trump's involvement—"might complicate assembling such a production." Trump, meanwhile, is touting a $257 million renovation of the center that could soon bear his name, per Reuters. He promised "absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury, glamour, and entertainment" on Tuesday.