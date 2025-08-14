Kimmel: Leave the Door Open for Trump Voters With Regrets

Jimmy Kimmel may not be long for this country. The late-night host appeared on fellow comedian Sarah Silverman's podcast last week, where he made an announcement on his bid to possibly live abroad, per USA Today . "A lot of people I know are thinking about where they can get citizenship," Silverman noted during their conversation on the current political climate in the United States under the Trump administration, to which Kimmel, a longtime Trump critic ( the feeling is mutual ), replied, "I did get Italian citizenship."

Kimmel didn't mention Trump's name specifically, but he added to Silverman, "What's going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be." "Way worse," Silverman replied. Kimmel reiterated: "It's so much worse. It's just unbelievable. Like I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be." Silverman noted that every now and then, "I'll Google 'Trump regrets' or 'MAGA regrets,'" to see if anyone who supported Trump now has qualms.

Kimmel did note that Trump voters who've since come to have those regrets and voiced them should be welcomed by others, not spurned for their previous support. "The door needs to stay open," he said, per CNN. "If you want to change your mind, that's so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that's so hard and so rare to do—you are welcome." Kimmel then joked, "I can't believe I voted for him three times!" Take a listen here.