Tesla Eyes NYC for Robotaxi Expansion

Tesla appears to be setting its sights on New York City for its next robotaxi expansion, posting a job listing for data collectors to drive its vehicles through the streets of Queens. The company is seeking candidates to serve as "prototype vehicle operators," gathering audio and video to help train software for its Autopilot team and for its Full Self-Driving feature, per the Wall Street Journal . The advertised pay is up to $30.60 an hour, and applicants need a valid driver's license. City regulations require companies testing self-driving cars to have a safety driver in the vehicle at all times. However, Tesla hasn't yet applied for the necessary permits to test autonomous vehicles in the city, according to New York's transportation officials.

Tesla's ambitions aren't limited to New York. Similar data-collection positions are open in California, Texas, and Florida, as the company works to grow its robotaxi service, which launched in Austin in June and is currently invite-only. Elon Musk has indicated that Tesla's ride-hailing app in the Bay Area, launched in July, still uses human drivers due to licensing limitations for autonomous vehicles there. Musk recently claimed Tesla might have autonomous ride-hailing available for half the US population by year's end, although the company has yet to file for the proper permits in California and is still working through regulatory discussions in several states. Rival Waymo recently applied for a permit in New York City and is already collecting local driving data.