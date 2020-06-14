Cops Release Video of Rayshard Brooks Killing

(Newser) – Now the world can see how Rayshard Brooks ended up being killed on Friday. Atlanta police released the video—two body cams (here and here), dashcam, surveillance—after a Saturday press conference, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It does appear in the video that [Brooks] is fleeing from the Atlanta police officers" and turns back "with what appears to the naked eye to be his Taser" taken from an officer, said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds of surveillance video from Wendy's. That's when the officer, Garrett Rolfe, appears to draw his service weapon and fire. "It's helpful if you see what we see," said Reynolds, per the Journal-Constitution. The GBI is investigating. For more:



Blood alcohol: The footage shows Rolfe, 27, and Officer Devin Brosnan talking to Brooks and giving him a sobriety test Friday night, the New York Times reports. The officers arrived because Brooks had fallen asleep in a Wendy's drive-thru, forcing cars to drive around him. "I think you've had too much to drink to be driving," Rolfe says. His blood alcohol limit was .108, a little over the .08 legal limit.