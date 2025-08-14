Anna Sorokin Faces Backlash Over Bunnies in Brooklyn

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, infamous for her turn as New York's pretend German heiress, has found herself at the center of another social media uproar—but this time, it's about bunnies. Sorokin claims she's facing hundreds of death threats after being accused of abandoning three rabbits in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, reports NBC News.

The drama began when Sorokin, 34, posed last week with the bunnies during an Instagram shoot in Tribeca, only for the same rabbits to later make an unsupervised appearance in the park, prompting a digital deluge of outrage.