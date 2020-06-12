Report: If Convicted, Chauvin Still Stands to Collect Pension

(Newser) – Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer charged with killing George Floyd, stands to receive a pension whose value could end up topping $1 million—even if convicted. That's according to CNN, which reports Minnesota does not have a law ordering the forfeiture of pensions for employees convicted of felonies tied to their jobs, as in some other states. "Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits," says a rep for the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association. The rep wouldn't reveal how much the 44-year-old Chauvin would receive but noted he is eligible to file for his pension, which taxpayers partly fund, at age 50.

CNN expects payments "in the ballpark of $50,000 a year or more if he chose to start receiving them at age 55" based on his 19 years with the department. It adds "the benefits could stretch to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period, not including any cost of living increases." Illinois is also lacking a law that would prevent convicted officers from receiving benefits, though Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday that "we've got to address that issue." She referred to the case of Jon Burge, the former Chicago police commander convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice over torture claims, per Block Club Chicago. He "caused immeasurable harm to so many people," yet "every minute he enjoyed his police pension," she said. "There's nothing right about that." (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)

