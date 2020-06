Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Shooting

Protestors gather outside the Wendy's fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday, June 13, 2020, where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police Friday evening during a struggle in a drive-thru line. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Protestors gather outside the Wendy's fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday, June 13, 2020, where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police Friday evening during... (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)