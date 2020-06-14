Missing Soldier Was Being 'Harassed': Salma Hayek

(Newser) – Salma Hayek has joined the outcry over a US Army soldier who went missing last month, NBC News. "Bring back Vanessa," Hayek posted on Instagram about 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen. "We won't stop until you come back." Details remain scant, but US Army investigators say Guillen was last spotted April 22 in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood. "Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day," they add. Friends and family have held three rallies since May 1 outside Fort Hood and carried signs like "Justice for Vanessa" and "Woman Vets for Vanessa," but to no avail, per KCEN-TV.

What's known so far? Vanessa "had texted her boyfriend that she was going to go into work and she would text back as soon as she could and that text never came back," Guillen's sister, Mayra Guillen, tells Click2Houston. "I really hope [investigators are] doing their job because, from my point of view, it looks like they're not." People reports that according to Hayek, Guillen's mother Gloria says her daughter "complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her" but didn't report it because "other women had reported him and they were not believed. Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa's photo on my stories every day until she is found." The US Army has offered a $15,000 reward in the case.


