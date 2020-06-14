Police Identify Remains Found on Family's Property

(Newser) – The bodies found this week at a rural property in Idaho are those of two children missing since last year, authorities confirmed Saturday. The Rexburg Police Department issued the press release confirming that remains found on Tuesday have been positively identified by the medical examiner's office as belonging to Joshua "JJ" Vallow, who was 7 when he vanished in September, and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan, the AP reports. "It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe," the Rexburg police statement said. Police discovered the two sets of human remains after issuing a warrant at the home of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen.

story continues below

Relatives confirmed to the media the next day that it was the children. For police, the grisly discovery this week marked a significant break in a monthslong investigation into what happened to the two children. For relatives, their heartbreak was magnified. For cluster of small Idaho towns, it was the denouement of one mystery and the start of another: Where are JJ and Tylee? Right here, and yet irretrievably gone. Why are they gone? That may never be fully answered. The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been in jail since February on felony child abandonment and other charges. Her new husband, Chad Daybell, was charged with concealing or destroying the bodies after police searched his rural property Tuesday. (One allegation in the case involves zombies and demons.)