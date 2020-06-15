Trump's Niece Plans a Tell-All

(Newser) – John Bolton isn't the only notable figure coming out with a tell-all about President Trump. The Daily Beast reports that his niece, Mary Trump, plans to release an unflattering book about her uncle in August. The 55-year-old is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., an older brother of the president who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at age 42 of a heart attack. According to the Daily Beast, Too Much and Never Enough will reveal that Mary Trump is the person who provided the New York Times with financial documents for its 2018 Pulitzer-winning investigation into the president's taxes. Among other things, the investigation detracted from the president's image as a self-made billionaire by showing that he received more than $400 million from his father's real estate empire in the 1990s.

Mary Trump, who has a doctorate in a clinical psychology, has kept a relatively low profile over the years, per New York Magazine. In her book, she will assert that President Trump and his father, Fred Trump Sr., contributed to her own father's death by neglecting him when he needed help dealing with his addiction. (The president has said he regrets pressuring his brother about the family business.) According to the Daily Beast, the book will include conversations with Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, in which the retired federal judge voices "intimate and damning thoughts" about her brother. All in all, people familiar with the book tell the DB it will have "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president. It's due out Aug. 11, just ahead of the GOP convention. (Read more President Trump stories.)

