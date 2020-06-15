Hellboy Star Issues Challenge to Ted Cruz

(Newser) – As Hellboy, Ron Perlman battled supernatural creatures, including a reanimated Rasputin. As Ron Perlman, he has challenged Sen. Ted Cruz to a wrestling match. The 70-year-old actor invited the Republican to become part of the main event after Cruz piped up from the sidelines during a Twitter spat between Perlman and Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Hill reports. After Perlman told Gaetz that only Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, stopped him being "the ugliest politican walking," Cruz tweeted: "Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen" and bet Perlman $10,000 for the "nonpolitical charity of your choice" that he couldn't last 5 minutes in the ring with Jordan.

"Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz?" Perlman wrote. "Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass?" Perlman told Cruz that mentioning Jordan and wrestling was "problematic"—an apparent reference to allegations that Jordan failed to report sexual abuse at Ohio State—but offered to wrestle him instead and said he would donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if he accepted, the Washington Post reports. In follow-up tweets, Cruz, 49, called Perlman "rich" and "soft," but did not mention the challenge, while Perlman mocked him for offering to have "another guy, probably asleep at the time," fight him. The Guardian notes that some commentators did not seem enthusiastic about wrestling-based politics. "God, men are exhausting," tweeted New York Times reporter Maggie Astor. In 2018, Cruz defeated Jimmy Kimmel in the "Blobfish Basketball Classic." (Read more Ted Cruz stories.)

