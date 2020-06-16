(Newser) – As states start to reopen amid the pandemic, there's a red flag rising out of the Southwest. Business Insider reports the coronavirus outbreak "is going very badly" in Arizona, with more than 4,400 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the state to more than 37,500 as of Sunday, with nearly 1,200 deaths. Per Healthline, there's been a 300% increase in reported cases since May 1. Tucson.com reports that in just one week (from May 31 to June 6), the state saw its biggest week-to-week increase yet: 7,121 new coronavirus patients, or about a 54% increase from the previous week. Meanwhile, the Arizona Republic reports that hospitalizations are on the rise as well, with two straight weeks of statewide hospitalizations surpassing 1,000 daily—the highest number since state reporting began in the beginning of April. Will Humble, a former director of the state's Department of Health Services, says the spike is "definitely related" to the state's stay-at-home order being dropped on May 15, per Newsweek. More on the Grand Canyon State:

Eyewitness to tragedy: CBS 5 talked to one doctor who works at two Phoenix hospitals, and he described what he's been seeing in ERs and ICUs. "He asked if he could make a call in the hospital," he says of one elderly patient. "It was very tragic to hear him say goodbye to his godkids and grandchildren, who you could really tell loved him."