Army Offers $25K Reward in Search for Missing Soldier

(Newser) – Nearly two months after she went missing, the US Army is offering a reward for information leading to soldier Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of her military unit's Fort Hood, Texas, headquarters. Earlier this week, the Army announced a $25,000 reward, CBS News reports, and on Tuesday, the League of United Latin American Citizens announced an additional $25,000 reward. A Houston rapper is also adding $5,000 to the pot, KVUE reports.

Guillen's mother has said Vanessa told her she had been sexually harassed by a sergeant and that she did not feel safe on the base. "This is on a federal government base. A military base. ... More protections and safeguards than anywhere else," an attorney for the family says. "You talk about all these gate checks and all these security checks ... yet someone goes missing?" (More on the disappearance here.)

