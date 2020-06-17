Putin's Guests Are Showered in Disinfectant

(Newser) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking extra precautions against the novel coronavirus by forcing house visitors to enter through a disinfection tunnel. State news agency RIA-Novosti reported Tuesday that the tunnel had been installed at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, where he's been working amid the pandemic, per CNN. Created by a local company that assembles industrial washing equipment, the tunnel reportedly spits out a "fine water mist" used to disinfect those passing through. Footage shows liquid spouting from the ceiling and side, per Reuters.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in April that everyone meeting with the Russian president must undergo coronavirus testing and maintain physical distancing. Peskov fell ill with the virus the following month. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, and Minister of Housing Vladimir Yakushev have also tested positive, per CNN. Russia has counted more than 550,000 cases of COVID-19, the third highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil, but has registered just over 7,200 deaths, leading to questions about the accuracy of reporting, per ABC News. (Read more Vladimir Putin stories.)

