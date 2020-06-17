Pence: There Is No Second Wave

(Newser) – In a Wall Street Journal op-ed Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence firmly declares there is no "second wave" of COVID-19, and slams the media for coronavirus fear-mongering. In truth, he writes, thanks to the increase in testing, treatments, vaccine trials, medical supplies, and President Trump's leadership, America is "winning the fight against the invisible enemy." Social distancing succeeded in flattening the curve, more than half of the states are either seeing their number of cases remain stable or decline, many outbreaks are being contained, and the nation's public health system is in better shape than it was at the start of the pandemic. "The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different," Pence says. In truth, "We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives, and we’ve created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future." Reactions:

Pushback from officials: An official on the White House's coronavirus task force tells CNN that the increase in cases in some places is not simply due to a corresponding increase in testing, but to the virus becoming more prevalent. "They just don't want to deal with the reality of it," the official says. "They're in denial." And a CDC senior official tells the site, "I don't know what his source is on that information, but that's not accurate" that only a small percentage of locations in the US are experiencing an uptick in cases. "You can cherry-pick a handful of counties and use that as way to say things are not as bad as they look. But that's not the reality."