After Danny Masterson's Arrest, Remini Calls Out Scientology

(Newser) – Leah Remini had a strong response to news of actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson's arrest on rape charges: "Praise the lord!" Remini has loudly criticized the Church of Scientology since her exit in 2013, and last August she sat down with two women who accused Masterson of rape during the final episode of the A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, reports Today. Crissie Bixler told Remini she was in a relationship with Masterson when he attacked her in 2001. Then a Scientologist, Bixler said she blacked out after the pair went out to dinner and woke up the next morning feeling as if she'd been poisoned, per USA Today. "He started laughing and said, 'I had sex with you,'" Bixler alleges. "And I said, 'Was I unconscious?' and he said, 'Yes.'"

Bixler said she reported the attack to a church ethics officer but was told "it's not rape if you've been in a consensual relationship"—a claim repeated by Masterson's publicist. The church responded that it was never told of the accusation. Masterson, 44, is now charged with raping three women; one in 2001 and two in 2003. "Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology!" Remini tweeted Wednesday. "This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!" On Instagram, Remini linked to a post by blogger Tony Ortega that describes "solid evidence" that the church knew about the allegations and "actively tried to discourage the women from going to the police." (More on that here.)

