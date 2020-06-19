CBS Reporter Asks Trump Why He Keeps Hiring 'Wackos'

(Newser) – President Trump has slammed former national security adviser John Bolton as a liar, a "wacko," "incompetent," and a "sick puppy," which raised a question about the former Apprentice host's hiring practices for CBS journalist Paula Reid. "Mr. President, why do you keep hiring people that you believe are wackos and liars?" she asked Trump Thursday at the end of a White House roundtable. Fox News reports that the president did not respond. According to Mediaite, he "sat still with a displeased expression on his face."

Trump, who went on the attack against Bolton after explosive claims from the former adviser's upcoming book surfaced, has often insulted former administration officials who went on to criticize him. Among them: former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whom Trump described as "dumb as a rock and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State." Earlier this month, he called former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis "the world's most overrated General" after Mattis criticized his response to the George Floyd protests. (Bolton says Trump is "unfit for office.")

