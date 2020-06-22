Oops: State's Biggest Paper Publishes Full-Page Anti-Islam Ad

(Newser) – Somehow, a full-page ad claiming "Islam" would be detonating a bomb in Nashville appeared in the Tennessean newspaper Sunday. The paper, Tennessee's largest, is now apologizing, and saying it will probe how the ad came to be published, the New York Times reports. "Clearly there was a breakdown in the normal processes, which call for careful scrutiny of our advertising content," the paper's VP and editor says. "The ad is horrific and is utterly indefensible in all circumstances. It is wrong, period, and should have never been published." In a non-bylined story, the Tennessean refers to the ad from a "fringe religious group" as featuring "a bizarre, pseudo-religious 'prophecy.'" Making the story weirder? It was apparently published twice; a sports reporter for the newspaper says it also appeared in Wednesday's paper; however, the paper says that ad was similar but did not mention Islam.

The Sunday ad features a photo collage of President Trump, Pope Francis, and American flags set ablaze, and features an eight-paragraph letter that addresses Vladimir Putin, September 11, the Democratic party, a coming civil war, Trump (whom it compares to biblical leaders) and his presidency having been prophesied, plus the aforementioned "nuclear device" it said "Islam" would be detonating. It was credited to a group called Ministry of Future for America, which says it seeks to proclaim the Bible's "final warning message." The Tennessean's advertising policy forbids hate speech, and the ad has been pulled from future editions. The sales team at the paper operates separately from the newsroom, and a VP of sales has apologized that the ad got through. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Future for America says the newspaper now owes it a refund for the ad. (Read more Islamophobia stories.)

