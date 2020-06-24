Trump Family Sues to Stop Niece's Book

(Newser) – President Trump has already issued a warning to his niece, Mary Trump, over her upcoming tell all—and now his family is reportedly suing to stop the book's publication. A source tells the New York Times that Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, on Tuesday filed for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump. His argument is the same as the one the president mentioned: He says Mary Trump is violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed decades ago when she settled a court case over the estate of her grandfather and President Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr.; Mary Trump and her brother, Fred Trump III, argued they had been cheated in Trump Sr.'s will after he died in 1999. Their father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 after an estrangement from the family, and the siblings argued their uncles Robert and Donald urged their father to cut them off.

story continues below

Mary Trump's lawyer says in a statement to NBC, "President Trump and his siblings are ... pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment." Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has previously been described as one that will, among other things, delve into "the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald." For his part, Robert Trump says in a statement he's "deeply disappointed" in his niece's "attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain." A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster says "the courts take a dim view of prior restraint" and the attempt to block publication will fail. The publishing company released John Bolton's book Tuesday. (Read more President Trump stories.)

