(Newser) – The race hasn't been officially called, but it appears that longtime New York City Congressman Eliot Engel is being ousted by a political novice in the mold of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The newcomer is Jamaal Bowman, a 44-year-old middle school principal and progressive, who declared victory in the Democratic primary Wednesday night. The primary winner is seen as a slam-dunk winner in November. Coverage:

The race: A primary winner hasn't been officially declared because of the volume of mail-in ballots still being processed. Bowman, though, has a big lead, and sites such as Decision Desk HQ have called the race. "I'm a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project," Bowman said in a victory statement Wednesday, per the New York Daily News. "That story doesn't usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year-old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative. I cannot wait to get to Washington and cause problems for the people maintaining the status quo."