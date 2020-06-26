(Newser) – Much as the first rule of Fight Club is not to talk about Fight Club, the first rule of using the new Goldman Sachs font is ... not to talk about Goldman Sachs disparagingly using the Goldman Sachs font. Per the Verge, the new "Goldman Sans" typeface can be used in a variety of ways, but its license notes one big restriction: "The User may not use the Licensed Font Software to disparage or suggest any affiliation with or endorsement by Goldman Sachs."

Users implicitly agree to these licensing terms as soon as they download the font package. Someone on Twitter noticed this fine print in the contract, and it was then picked up by Boing Boing, which notes that another caveat about the license is that "it can be changed and revoked unilaterally by Goldman Sachs, turning anything that ever uses it into a legal time bomb." Other than all of that, the font (which you can see here) can be used for free. (Read more Goldman Sachs stories.)

