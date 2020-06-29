Plug In Your Address to See Odds of Flooding

(Newser) – The official stats we use to determine whether our homes are at risk of flooding are woefully out of date and understate the actual danger in a big way, according to a new initiative to set the record straight. Across the US, millions more homes are at risk than government estimates suggest, says the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit made up of scientists, engineers, and academics. Coverage:

Your address: The foundation has a new "Flood Factor" tool that allows people to plug in their home address and see the newly calculated risk. Use it yourself here. Data will eventually be integrated at Realtor.com, notes Axios.