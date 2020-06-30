 
Judge Blocks Trump Niece's Book on 'Nightmare of Traumas'

Judge issues temporary restraining order
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 30, 2020 1:09 PM CDT

(Newser) – The second time was apparently the charm for Donald Trump's brother, who on Tuesday succeeded in his quest to halt a tell-all book by the president's niece. Robert Trump's request for an injunction was dismissed last Thursday by Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly in New York City over lack of jurisdiction; Poughkeepsie-based Judge Hal Greenwald issued the temporary restraining order at Robert's request. He claims the book by Mary Trump, which is slated for a July 28 release by Simon & Schuster, violates a non-disclosure agreement that factored into the settlement of the estate of Fred Trump, the president's father, who died in 1999. Per the AP, Robert says Mary received a “substantial financial settlement” as part of that deal.

Per the restraining order, the publisher cannot print or distribute the book while the judge weighs the possibility of a more lengthy injunction, reports Politico. A lawyer for Mary says she will appeal the decision, which the attorney dubs a First Amendment violation. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is described by Simon & Schuster as shedding light on "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse." Mary, a psychologist, is the daughter of Trump's older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981. (Here's what the president had to say about the book.)


