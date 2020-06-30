Fauci Makes Dire Forecast 'If This Doesn't Turn Around'

(Newser) – The US is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, with roughly 40,000 new ones coming in a day. That might seem tame compared to a new projection from Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned," he said at a Senate hearing, per the Washington Post. Fauci was responding to a question from Elizabeth Warren, who pressed him on what the final death toll might be. Fauci declined to give a number. "I can't make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be very disturbing,” he said. Later, he added, "I think it’s important to tell you and the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad.”

Fauci said some states appear to have eased up on safety restrictions too quickly, reports USA Today, which he said puts the rest of the nation at risk. "I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they are doing well, they are vulnerable," Fauci said. "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge." Currently, the US has more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths, reports the Guardian. (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)

