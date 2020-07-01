(Newser) – A police chase this week in California led to a carjacking suspect plunging over the side of a cliff in the vehicle he was driving—and living to tell the tale. In a statement cited by NBC News, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a report came in around 3:30pm on Tuesday of a man shooting a handgun in the air outside the town of Davenport. That same person is believed to have carjacked a vehicle, and when police finally caught up with him, they say he wasn't exactly amenable to accommodating a traffic stop. "The suspect continued driving South towards the city of Santa Cruz ... refusing to pull over," the sheriff's office statement says, noting the driver reached speeds upward of 100mph.

Once the suspect entered the city, cops stopped the chase so as not to endanger community members. They say they caught up with the suspect again, however, which is when the driver ended up "going over the cliff and into the water"—with the driver subsequently clambering out of the submerged vehicle and back up the cliff, where police were waiting to arrest him. No injuries have yet been reported. An investigation is ongoing, and the unidentified suspect awaits charges, per ABC News. (Read more police chase stories.)

