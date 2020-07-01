MythBusters' Adam Savage Is Hit by a Major Accusation

(Newser) – Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage is facing a terrible accusation—and from his sister, no less. Miranda Pacchiana filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York state accusing her brother of "repeatedly" sexually abusing her as a child, USA Today reports. According to the suit, Savage "would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse," when they lived in Sleepy Hollow, NY, in the 1970s. Savage was 9 to 12 years old at the time, and Pacchiana was 7 to 10. Variety reports that Pacchiana added to her accusations in a blog, saying the experience "crushed my self-confidence" and caused her "periods of depression and near-constant anxiety" for decades afterward.

But Savage, now 52, denies everything: "While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end," he said via an attorney. "For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone that will listen" in pursuit of "a financial bonanza." Savage and Pacchiana's mother, Karen Savage, says her daughter "suffers from severe mental health challenges" and she supports her son "completely." The New York Post notes that Pacchiana filed her suit under a law that allows victims of childhood abuse to bring claims beyond the statute of limitations. As for Savage, his science show Mythbusters ran on Discovery from 2003 to 2016 and was revived by the Science Channel, where Savage now hosts the series Savage Builds.


