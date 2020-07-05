Canada Busts Americans Under Quarantine Act

(Newser) – When David and Anne Sippell entered Canada last month at Fort Frances, police say, they were told to drive straight to their destination and isolate for 14 days. That's not what the pair from Excelsior, Minn., did, Ontario officials say. Instead, Global News reports, the Sippells were seen in various places around town. That would be a violation of the Quarantine Act, intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The pair, in their 60s, now face $1,000 in fines. In announcing the charges against the Sippells, per TBNewsWatch, Ontario police issued a reminder to follow the provisions of the quarantine law. Canada has reported more than 105,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 8,600 deaths from the disease. (Read more coronavirus stories.)