Now Sober, Ryan Adams Is Sorry

Ryan Adams is apparently done with his stint in whiskey town and trying to make amends. The newly sober singer is apologizing for his "harmful behavior" toward several women—including ex-wife Mandy Moore—who accused him last year of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, reports BuzzFeed. "No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused," Adams says. "I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable." He acknowledges that his pseudo-apology/denial that he's "not a perfect man" last year fell short, and "and I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt. I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me."