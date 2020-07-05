 
Now Sober, Ryan Adams Is Sorry

Singer apologizes for his 'harmful behavior' toward women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 5, 2020 8:49 AM CDT

(Newser) – Ryan Adams is apparently done with his stint in whiskey town and trying to make amends. The newly sober singer is apologizing for his "harmful behavior" toward several women—including ex-wife Mandy Moore—who accused him last year of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, reports BuzzFeed. "No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused," Adams says. "I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable." He acknowledges that his pseudo-apology/denial that he's "not a perfect man" last year fell short, and "and I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt. I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me." (Read more Ryan Adams stories.)

