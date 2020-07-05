Grand Canyon Hiker Falls to Her Death Taking Photos

(Newser) – A woman taking photographs during an off-trail hike at the Grand Canyon fell 100 feet to her death, park officials said. She was taking photos with family members, USA Today reports. Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona, accidentally stepped off the rim just west of Mather Point, officials said. Her body was recovered Friday afternoon.

The National Park Service, which asks hikers to stick to marked trails and walkways, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death, per the St. George News. (The Grand Canyon had closed to visitors April 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

