The 2024 Buzz Has Started— for a Surprising Name

(Newser) – The 2020 election is still months away, but it's evidently not too early to start the speculation about 2024. And in this case, the speculation centers on Tucker Carlson of Fox News, who is the subject of multiple stories—most notably at Politico and Business Insider—that explain why he makes sense as the GOP candidate in the next election. Coverage:

The buzz: A story by Alex Thompson at Politico says party strategists are "buzzing" about the 51-year-old Carlson as a 2024 candidate, and a consensus is emerging that he would be an immediate frontrunner after the 2020 dust clears. “He’s a talented communicator with a massive platform. I think if he runs he’d be formidable,” says Luke Thompson, a strategist who worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 super PAC. In all, 16 party bigwigs interviewed voice the same sentiment.