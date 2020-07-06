 
Celebratory 4th of July Gunfire Kills Woman

Durham, NC, police are asking for anyone with information to call
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 6, 2020 3:01 AM CDT

(Newser) – Celebratory gunfire turned fatal over the holiday weekend in Durham, North Carolina, WFXR-TV reports. A few community members "chose to put our community at risk by carelessly firing guns into the air. This reckless behavior led to the tragic death of Ms. Paulette Thorpe," who was shot around 11pm Saturday and died at a hospital shortly thereafter, the police chief says. Thorpe was 74. WRAL reports shots could be heard across the city that night, and many residents were scared to leave their homes as a result. Thorpe's death is still being investigated, and no suspects have yet been identified. (Read more North Carolina stories.)

