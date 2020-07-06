Holiday Weekend Is a Deadly One in Chicago

(Newser) – Sixteen people were shot dead in Chicago over the 4th of July weekend, including two children. Holiday weekend shootings injured another 67, reports NBC Chicago, which has details on many of the shootings. Among the dead are a 7-year-old girl killed in a Saturday night incident that also left a 32-year-old man injured, and a 14-year-old boy who was one of eight people hit in a mass shooting that also left three adults dead. Chicago recently experienced its deadliest day in 60 years, with 18 fatal shootings on May 31, the Sun-Times reports. (It also saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in five years.)