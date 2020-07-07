 
X

Brazil's President Tests Positive for COVID

Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the virus as a public health threat
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 7, 2020 10:38 AM CDT

(Newser) – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus, an illness he has repeatedly downplayed as a threat to public health. "It came back positive," the 65-year-old told reporters Tuesday, per the Guardian. Bolsonaro was tested Monday after developing a fever and cough. The diagnosis will test the president's own prediction in March, notes the Washington Post: "With my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn't need to worry," he said. "I wouldn't feel anything or, if very affected, it would be like a little flu or little cold." Brazil has the second-most cases in the world, at 1.6 million. The nation has registered about 65,000 deaths. (Read more Jair Bolsonaro stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.