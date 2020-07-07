(Newser) – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus, an illness he has repeatedly downplayed as a threat to public health. "It came back positive," the 65-year-old told reporters Tuesday, per the Guardian. Bolsonaro was tested Monday after developing a fever and cough. The diagnosis will test the president's own prediction in March, notes the Washington Post: "With my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn't need to worry," he said. "I wouldn't feel anything or, if very affected, it would be like a little flu or little cold." Brazil has the second-most cases in the world, at 1.6 million. The nation has registered about 65,000 deaths. (Read more Jair Bolsonaro stories.)