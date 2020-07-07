This Would be the Weirdest $10K You'd Ever Make

(Newser) – Those interested in making $10,000 over the summer for executing a basic bodily function will need to act fast: Tuesday is the last day the bathroom product company Tushy is accepting applications for its position of VP of Fecal Matters. The title is jokey, but the duties are straightforward enough: The company will pay someone to use its bidet for three months, provided they're willing to document and discuss the experience in detail on social media, reports Thrillist. It's all part of the company's mission to make bidets more mainstream. Those interested can apply here (brace for the puns). Well+Good notes that applicants might want to get familiar with something called the Bristol Stool Chart. (Read more strange stuff stories.)